Bastian (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, indicating he has been cleared from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.
While Bastian is back on the ice, it's possible he'll be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's meeting with the Rangers. Prior to the Devils shutting down operations, Bastian had recorded three assists in his last four outings while averaging 13:10 of ice time.
More News
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Added to COVID-19 list•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Supplies lone goal in loss•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Heads down on high note•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Makes impact in finale•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Returns from month-long absence•
-
Devils' Nathan Bastian: Back in lineup Monday•