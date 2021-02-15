Bastian (COVID-19 protocols) was on the ice for Monday's practice session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports, indicating he has been cleared from the NHL COVID-19 protocol list.

While Bastian is back on the ice, it's possible he'll be cleared to play in time for Tuesday's meeting with the Rangers. Prior to the Devils shutting down operations, Bastian had recorded three assists in his last four outings while averaging 13:10 of ice time.