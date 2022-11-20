Bastian scored a first-period goal during Saturday's 5-1 victory over the host Senators.

In position at the edge of the crease, Bastian scored off a rebound of Mile Wood's shot attempt. It was the first goal in six outings for the 24-year-old right winger and proved to be the game-winner. Bastian, who registered zero shots during 19 shifts in his last appearance against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, finished with three shots and a team-high six hits during the Devils' 12th-consecutive victory.