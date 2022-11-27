Bastian won't return to Saturday's game against Washington because of an upper-body injury.

Bastian might have sustained the injury when he absorbed a hit from Washington's T.J. Oshie at 5:53 of the first period, according to Mike Morreale of NHL.com. Bastian left the game after that hit, having logged just 1:25 of ice time. Entering Saturday's game, he had three goals and eight points in 20 contests this season. New Jersey entered the game with only 12 healthy forwards on the roster, so if Bastian can't play Monday versus the Rangers, then New Jersey will probably call up another player.