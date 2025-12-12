Nemec notched two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Lightning.

Nemec is heating up again with three points over his last two games. The 21-year-old blueliner has contributed decent offense regardless of his spot in the lineup this season, and he's bounced around semi-frequently. For the year, he's up to seven goals, 11 helpers, 50 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 31 outings. He needs two more points to reach the 20-point mark for the first time in his three-year career.