Nemec scored the game-winning goal, placed two shots on net and dished out two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over St. Louis.

Nemec found the back of the net less than three minutes into overtime to send New Jersey home with the team's second straight win. With the twine finder, the 21-year-old blueliner has five goals, 14 points, 34 shots on goal and 35 blocks through 23 games this season. The No. 2 overall selection from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft has stepped up offensively this season and is well on his way to a career year. With Dougie Hamilton having experienced a lower-body injury earlier in November, Nemec has been neck-and-neck with Luke Hughes for the most points from New Jersey's blueline. Regardless of what line inside the team's top four he's played on, Nemec is a solid waiver-wire pickup in a majority of fantasy formats with his hot start to the year offensively.