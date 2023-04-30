Although Vanecek didn't face a shot, he was briefly in net during New Jersey's 5-2 loss to the Rangers in Game 6 on Saturday.

With the Devils down 5-1 after Braden Schneider scored midway through the third frame, starter Akira Schmid was replaced by Vanecek. The Devils soon pulled Vanecek too in favor of the extra attacker, so the goaltender logged only 2:18 of ice time. The 27-year-old wasn't charged with the loss and has a 0-2 record, 4.43 GAA and .827 save percentage in three playoff appearances this year. Although Schmid struggled Saturday, he has been great overall in the first round, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him start over Vanecek in Game 7 on Monday.