Vanecek made 36 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
He was solid, which is a lot more to say than his season so far. His .886 save percentage and 3.24 GAA are a big part of why the Devils are staring up -- waaaaaay up -- at a Wild Card spot. But still, Vanecek is 3-2-1 in his last six starts, and he has allowed four or more goals four times in that span. Little wonder the Devils have been in the market for another goalie.
More News
-
Devils' Vitek Vanecek: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Devils' Vitek Vanecek: Makes 11 saves in relief•
-
Devils' Vitek Vanecek: Hangs on for overtime victory•
-
Devils' Vitek Vanecek: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Devils' Vitek Vanecek: Holds Blue Jackets to one goal•
-
Devils' Vitek Vanecek: Guarding cage Friday•