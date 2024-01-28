Vanecek made 36 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday. He allowed four goals.

He was solid, which is a lot more to say than his season so far. His .886 save percentage and 3.24 GAA are a big part of why the Devils are staring up -- waaaaaay up -- at a Wild Card spot. But still, Vanecek is 3-2-1 in his last six starts, and he has allowed four or more goals four times in that span. Little wonder the Devils have been in the market for another goalie.