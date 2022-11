Vanecek will be between the home pipes against Washington on Saturday, according to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.

Vanecek saw his nine-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday in a 2-1 loss to Toronto. Vanecek is 9-2-0 with a 2.13 GAA and a .917 save percentage. He will look for revenge against Washington, his team for the previous two seasons. The Capitals have scored 2.76 goals per game this campaign, good for 26th in the NHL.