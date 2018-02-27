Ducks' Brandon Montour: Ice time trending up
Montour has averaged 23:44 of ice time -- 2:21 with the man advantage -- through his past six contests.
Skating on the top pairing and with the No. 1 power-play unit of late hasn't been a huge boon to Montour's fantasy value, but there's been improvement. The 23-year-old defenseman has collected two power-play assists, 14 shots and nine blocked shots during the six-game stretch. If he sticks in the go-to role, it wouldn't be shocking if the offensive numbers started to accumulate more consistently.
