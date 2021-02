Rowney (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Wednesday retroactive to Feb. 23, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Rowney has played in all 19 of Anaheim's games this year, putting up six assists and 45 hits through 14:17 of average ice time. However, he's set to miss at least three consecutive games, as he won't be eligible to return until March 3 against the Blues.