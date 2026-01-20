Gauthier scored two goals in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

Gauthier found the back of the net twice in the third period, netting a snap shot at the 1:01 mark and later closing out the scoring with an empty-netter with 36 seconds left. The 22-year-old winger snapped a four-game scoreless skid with this two-goal performance, and he continues to have a career year. After posting 44 points in 82 regular-season games in 2024-25, he's now at 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in only 48 contests. Barring an injury, he's set to set a new career-best mark in scoring and in most offensive categories.