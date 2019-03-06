Ducks' Daniel Sprong: Ice cold since All-Star break
Sprong has only one goal in twelve appearances since the All-Star break.
He's found himself in the press box a bit, getting healthy scratched four times in that span. Sprong is shooting at a healthy rate of over two shots per game since being traded to the Ducks, but the scoring success he found initially has dried up.
