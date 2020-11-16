Lundestrom was recalled from his loan spell with Timra IK (Sweden) on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Lundestrom racked up five goals and six helpers in 12 appearances for Timra. There wasn't any indication of an injury for the 21-year-old winger, so it could simply be the Ducks are preparing to open up their facility as part of the expanded return to play for non-playoff teams. The Swede saw action in a mere 15 contests for Anaheim last year but could be in the mix for an increased role in 2020-21, barring any setbacks during training camp.