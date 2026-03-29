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Carlson delivered two assists in a 4-2 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.

Carlson's assist streak stands at three games and seven helpers. He has eight assists, including three on the power play, and 17 shots in seven games with the Ducks and 54 points (10 goals, 44 assists) and 132 shots in 62 games combined (Ducks and Capitals).

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