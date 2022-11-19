Gibson is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Saturday, according to Lisa Dillman of The Orange County Register.

Gibson has a 3-9-1 record, 4.31 GAA and .893 save percentage in 13 games this season. He's allowed at least three goals in 11 of those 13 contests. At a glance, the Blues don't seem like too tough an opponent given that they rank 28th offensively with 2.69 goals per game, but they've bene hot lately. St. Louis is on a five-game winning streak and has averaged 4.00 goals per game over that span.