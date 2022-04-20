Gibson allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Gibson did his part Tuesday, but the Ducks' offense had few answers for a strong goaltending performance from Jonathan Quick. With just one win in his last 15 outings, Gibson has struggled significantly in the second half of the campaign. The 28-year-old is at 18-25-11 with a 3.16 GAA and a .905 save percentage in 54 appearances. Tuesday's game was the first time since Jan. 31 that he limited an opponent to fewer than three goals.