Dostal stopped 27 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Canucks.

The Canucks got a goal in each period, including two on the power play, but the Ducks were just a little better. Dostal improved to 6-2-1 with 28 goals allowed over nine outings in March, which has been a bit of a shaky month for him despite the wins. For the season, he's up to 29-15-3 with a 3.01 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 49 appearances. The Ducks' road trip continues with another favorable matchup Thursday in Calgary.