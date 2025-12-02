McTavish scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

The Ducks spread the ice time around while dressing just 11 forwards, leading to McTavish receiving just 14:17. He's still listed as the second-line center and has eight points in his last 10 outings, but he's been under the 15-minute mark in six of those contests. Overall, the 22-year-old is at six goals, 19 points, 45 shots on net, 28 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 26 appearances. He's got talent and is in a good role, but fantasy managers may want to monitor his usage a bit longer to make sure he doesn't slip into the bottom six.