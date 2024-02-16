McTavish scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.

McTavish scored his first goal in six games late in the second period, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a wrister off a Senators' turnover, before adding a second tally early in the third. The 21-year-old McTavish had just one goal and four points in 11 games prior to Thursday's contest. Overall, he's up to 15 goals and 33 points through 45 games this season.