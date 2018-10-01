Ducks' Pontus Aberg: Claimed off waivers
Aberg was snatched off waivers by the Ducks on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Aberg notched just 16 points in 53 games split between the Oilers and the Predators last season. With a bevy of talent on the wings in Edmonton, the club opted to try to reassign the Swede to the minors. Instead, the 25-year-old should compete for a spot in the game-day lineup with Anaheim -- especially with Nick Ritchie still unsigned.
