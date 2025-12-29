Gudas (illness) won't play against San Jose on Monday, according to Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Gudas will miss at least one game after being absent from Monday's morning skate. He has registered one goal, seven assists, 35 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and 94 hits across 27 appearances this season. Pavel Mintyukov will replace Gudas in Monday's lineup, while Drew Helleson will remain in the fold after it appeared as though he would be a healthy scratch based on Sunday's practice.