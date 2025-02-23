Gudas produced an assist, two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Gudas missed the Ducks' last game prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off due to an illness, but it was never a threat to keep him out in the long run. The 34-year-old defenseman has three helpers over his last eight games while seeing top-four usage. For the season, Gudas is up to 13 points, 65 shots on net, 183 hits, 126 blocked shots, 64 PIM and a plus-2 rating. He offers enough physicality to be a depth defenseman in fantasy formats that count hits, PIM or blocks.