Poehling scored twice, once while shorthanded and then into an empty net, in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Poehling is a defensive center, and he got the job done on both sides of the ice in this game. He gave the Ducks a 4-2 lead with his second-period shortie before helping secure the win with an empty-netter at 18:50 of the third. In the regular season, Poehling had 11 goals and a career-best 36 points over 75 outings, as well as 86 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating. This is his first playoff run, and he's tasked with shutting down the Oilers' top players, so any offense he can add is a bonus.