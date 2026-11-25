Poehling (knee) is expected back in the short term, with head coach Joel Quenneville telling reporters, "He's close. Would love to see him in by the weekend. We'll see," Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Based on Quenneville's timeline, it seems like Poehling could be back in action against the Kings on either Friday or Saturday. In five games this year, the 27-year-old Minnesota native notched one goal and one assist. Whenever Poehling is given the all-clear, he figures to jump into a bottom-six role that includes time on the penalty kill.