Poehling (knee) was activated from long-term injured reserve and is expected to return to the lineup in Saturday's road clash against the Kings.

Poehling is in line to make his first appearance since Oct. 10 due to an MCL sprain. Prior to going down, he compiled a goal, two points, six shots on net, three hits and five blocked shots over five appearances. The 27-year-old center will be a strong addition to the Ducks' bottom six upon his return, especially with Leo Carlsson's placement on injured reserve Friday due to an upper-body injury.