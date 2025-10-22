Poehling logged an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

This was Poehling's first point over six games to begin his tenure with the Ducks. The 26-year-old has slotted in as a defensive center on the fourth line, and his 12:00 of ice time Tuesday was a season high. Poehling has supplied two shots on net, two blocked shots, one hit, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating so far. Without a bump in minutes, he's unlikely to come close to the pace that saw him generate 31 points over 68 appearances with the Flyers in 2024-25.