Strome logged an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Strome saw 15:01 of ice time in his first game action since Jan. 26. The 32-year-old appeared to fall out of favor, with the Ducks often opting to dress seven blueliners, though Strome missed the last one game while ill earlier this week. The 32-year-old forward has disappointed this year with just nine points, 35 shots on net, 16 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 33 appearances. He will miss the 40-point mark for the first time since 2018-19, which he split between the Oilers and Rangers.