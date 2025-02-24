Strome found the back of the net and fired three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Strome tallied the lone goal of the first period for Anaheim just minutes after Detroit initially went up 3-0. The 31-year-old center is up to eight goals, 31 points and 99 shots on net in 56 games this season. Sunday's goal was Strom's first since the calendar flipped to 2025, which ended a 19-game drought without finding the twine. During this stretch, Anaheim's top-line center has been a consistent playmaker with 11 assists. Strome's ice time and playmaking give him some value in deeper leagues, but there are likely better playmakers available on waivers.