Strome scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Strome ended a nine-game point drought with the goal. He was scratched three times in that span, but he likely won't head back to the press box since Troy Terry (upper body) and Leo Carlsson (thigh) are out of action. Strome now has three goals, seven points, 30 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 26 appearances. He's in the fourth year of a five-year contract at a $5 million cap hit, though the Ducks may look for a suitor in a trade since Carlsson and Cutter Gauthier are likely poised for big raises as restricted free agents this summer.