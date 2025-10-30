Washe scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Diego's 3-0 win over San Jose on Wednesday.

Washe is up to five points in six games in his first AHL campaign. The 24-year-old forward had a call-up earlier in 2025-26 but didn't get into a game with the Ducks. Should he continue to produce offense at a sufficient level, he may receive additional recalls later in the campaign, as he's likely one of the more NHL-ready forwards among the Ducks' younger options with the minor-league team.