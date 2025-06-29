Husso signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract extension with the Ducks, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Husso was a midseason acquisition via trade by the Ducks from the Red Wings, but the goaltender appeared in just four games at the NHL level with Anaheim. The 30-year-old spent most of his brief time in the Ducks organization so far with AHL San Diego, where me made nine starts. Even after the trade of John Gibson, the Ducks still hold the rights to goaltenders Petr Mrazek and pending RFA Lukas Dostal, leaving a lot of competition for starts moving forward and potentially a lot of one-way money tied up between the three of them.