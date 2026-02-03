Larsson was placed on unconditional waivers Tuesday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Larsson has appeared in just nine games for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, posting a 3-2-1 record, .876 save percentage and 3.51 GAA. The backstop was set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason anyway, so this will free up a contract spot for the Penguins. Larsson was, at best, third on the AHL depth chart behind Sergei Murashov and Joel Blomqvist, so this move makes plenty of sense for both sides.