Kuzmenko (illness) participated in Wednesday's practice, but he didn't have his own spot in line rushes.

Kuzmenko instead alternated with Jakob Pelletier on the fourth line, which suggests Kuzmenko might not be quite ready to return. However, the Flames won't play again until Saturday versus Pittsburgh, so there is still time for the 28-year-old forward to get back to 100 percent before that contest. If Kuzmenko is available Saturday, then Pelletier might be a healthy scratch.