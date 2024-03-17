Kuzmenko had one shot on net in 12:26 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

After missing the last two games with an upper body injury, Kuzmenko returned to his regular spot on the third line centered by Yegor Sharangovich. Kuzmenko remains a player to watch, especially in deeper leagues. His offensive talent is undeniable, but his role with Calgary is still uncertain. Consider him a boom-or-bust option for now, with the potential to become a solid fantasy contributor in the future if he thrives in his new environment.