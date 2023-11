Mangiapane will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday for cross-checking Seattle's Jared McCann on Saturday.

Mangiapane received a match penalty for cross-checking McCann at the 8:45 mark of the first period in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken. The 27-year-old Mangiapane has four goals, three assists and 15 shots on net through 11 games this season.