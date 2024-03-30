Mangiapane (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Kings and he's unlikely to return Tuesday versus Anaheim, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

The Flames hope to have Mangiapane back in the lineup Thursday against Winnipeg, assuming he can't play Tuesday. The 27-year-old forward has 13 goals and 38 points in 69 contests this campaign. Dryden Hunt is projected to play Saturday for a second straight contest due to Mangiapane's absence.