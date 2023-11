Tanev notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

All three of Tanev's assists this season have come over his last nine games. The defenseman snapped a five-game point drought with the secondary helper on an Andrew Mangiapane tally in the third period. A lack of offense is nothing new for the defensive-minded Tanev, who has added 45 blocked shots, 19 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances.