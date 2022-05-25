Tanev (undisclosed) took line rushes during warmups, indicating he's on track to play in Tuesday's Game 4 versus the Oilers, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

Tanev's absence has been particularly noticeable with the Flames allowing 15 goals through three games versus their rivals. Assuming he's not a late scratch, Tanev will likely play in his usual second-pairing role while providing a boost to the Flames' defense, who will run with seven defensemen. Brett Ritchie is set to be a healthy scratch with Tanev back in action.