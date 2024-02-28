Tanev recorded a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Tanev set up Blake Coleman's tally in the second period before grabbing a second assist on Mikael Backlund's empty-netter in the third. It's just the second multi-point game of the season for Tanev, who'd gone scoreless in four games since he recorded a pair of helpers on Feb. 15 against San Jose. While Tanev won't contribute much offensively, he's been a solid defensive presence on Calgary's top pairing. He's up to 14 points (one goal, 13 assists) with 171 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 56 games this year.