Gudbranson finished November with one assist in 14 games.

Never one to put up big scoring numbers, Gudbranson picking up three assists in seven October games came as a surprise. He regressed in November despite playing in all of the Flames' games. Head coach Darryl Sutter trusts Gudbranson with a third-pairing role, where the 29-year-old has added 35 shots on net, 27 blocked shots, 26 hits and 26 PIM as a source of toughness. The lack of offense makes him a non-factor in most fantasy formats.