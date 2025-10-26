Brzustewicz scored twice in AHL Calgary's 4-3 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Brzustewicz is showing plenty of offense early in the AHL campaign, logging three goals and three helpers over six contests. The 20-year-old defenseman still needs some time in the AHL, but if the struggling Flames start selling early this year, he could be in line for a call-up, especially if Rasmus Andersson is one of the players on the move. Like Andersson, Brzustewicz is a right-shot defenseman.