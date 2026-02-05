Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Returns to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brzustewicz was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.
Brzustewicz was scratched for a third straight game Wednesday versus the Oilers. The 21-year-old defenseman will get consistent playing time at least through the Olympic break while with the Wranglers, but it's likely he'll be back with the big club when the NHL schedule resumes.
More News
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Picks up first NHL point•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Elevated from minors•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Nets two goals in AHL win•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Sent back down•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Called up by NHL club•