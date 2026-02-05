default-cbs-image
Brzustewicz was reassigned to AHL Calgary on Wednesday.

Brzustewicz was scratched for a third straight game Wednesday versus the Oilers. The 21-year-old defenseman will get consistent playing time at least through the Olympic break while with the Wranglers, but it's likely he'll be back with the big club when the NHL schedule resumes.

