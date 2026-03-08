Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Summoned from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brzustewicz was recalled from AHL Calgary by the Flames, the team announced Sunday.
The injury to Zach Whitecloud (upper body) on Saturday created a hole for the Flames on the back end that Brzustewicz has likely been recalled to fill. If the 21-year-old gets into a game, it will be his first since Jan. 29. He has played 18 games overall on the season, recording one goal and one assist in those contests.
More News
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Returns to AHL•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Scores first NHL goal•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Picks up first NHL point•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Elevated from minors•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Nets two goals in AHL win•
-
Flames' Hunter Brzustewicz: Sent back down•