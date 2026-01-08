Brzustewicz notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

The 21-year-old rookie recorded his first NHL point in his 12th game when he helped set up a Joel Farabee tally late in the second period. Brzustewicz, a third-round pick in the 2023 Draft, has yet to make a big impact as he gets his feet wet in the pros, but he flashed his offensive upside in his final season with OHL Kitchener back in 2023-24, racking up 13 goals and 92 points in 67 games.