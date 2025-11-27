Beecher logged a shorthanded assist in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Beecher has played in four straight games for the Flames since he was claimed off waivers from the Bruins on Nov. 18. The 24-year-old has settled into a fourth-line role, which could make it tough for him to rack up points, especially on a low-scoring team. Through 10 outings overall this season, he has two points, 11 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.