Bahl notched an assist, four hits, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Bahl ended a 13-game point drought when he helped out on Blake Coleman's third-period tally. The 25-year-old Bahl is up to seven points, 31 shots on net, 45 hits, 42 blocks, 29 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 37 outings. He continues to be a sturdy defensive presence in the Flames' top four, but he's not going to be a fantasy factor in most formats until his offense increases.