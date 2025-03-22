Weegar (lower body) won't play against the Islanders on Saturday.
Weegar has amassed seven goals, 41 points, 153 shots on net, 157 blocked shots and 189 hits across 68 appearances this season. Due to Weegar's absence, Brayden Pachal will play after being a healthy scratch for the last two games.
