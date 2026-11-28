Weegar delivered three assists, four shots on net, three hits, one blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over Nashville.

The veteran blueliner had managed just two points, both assists, over his prior 14 games, but Weegar broke out with his first multi-point effort of the season as he helped set up tallies by Clayton Keller and Mikhail Sergachev in the first period and Lawson Crouse in the third. Sergachev's presence keeps Weegar off the first power-play unit and limits his offense, but he still sports solid fantasy value in formats that reward other categories. Through 27 contests in 2026-27 he's contributed two goals and nine points, along with 74 hits, 68 blocked shots, 50 shots on net, 30 PIM and a plus-1 rating.