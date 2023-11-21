Backlund picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Backlund set up Rasmus Andersson for a wraparound in overtime, and Andersson cashed in on a rebound. That gave Backlund his 500th career point, an achievement he completed in his 926th contest. The center has been limited to three helpers over his last seven contests. He's at eight points, 50 shots on net, 13 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 18 outings overall. Backlund may benefit from having playmaking winger Jonathan Huberdeau on his line.