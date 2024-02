Backlund logged an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Backlund helped out on a Blake Coleman tally in the first period. With just three points over seven games in February, Backlund's offense has cooled off after his strong play from November through mid-January. The center is at 28 points, 152 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-9 rating through 56 outings, which gives him a decent chance of reaching the 40-point mark this season.